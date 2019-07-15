Bad Religion announce fall 2019 US tour leg

Legendary Los Angeles punk act Bad Religion have announced additional tour dates, expanding their lengthy North American outing in support of their recent 17th studio album, Age of Unreason.
The newly revealed fall 2019 US leg of the tour begins September 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and wraps up with a set at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, on October 12th.
(Buy: Tickets to Bad Religion’s Upcoming Tour Dates)
The tour route will take the band across the Midwest and East Coast before heading south through Texas and the Southwest. Eventually, the band will reach their home base in Southern California, where they’ll play a pair of shows at The Observatory in Santa Ana. Dave Hause & The Mermaid and Emily and the Murder Police will support the fall dates.
Bad Religion are currently on the road as part of the tour’s summer leg, with an upcoming appearance at Warped Tour in Mountain View, California, on July 20th. Tickets for the expanded tour dates are on sale Friday, July 19th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Bad Religion 2019 North American Tour Dates:
07/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
07/19 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
07/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Warped Tour
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal ’77
07/27 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
07/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura
07/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/04 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian
08/06 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
08/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
08/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas Festival
08/17 – Hollywood, CA @Hollywood Palladium
09/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!
09/19 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival