Bad Religion announce fall 2019 US tour leg

Bad Religion, photo by Jim Wright

Legendary Los Angeles punk act Bad Religion have announced additional tour dates, expanding their lengthy North American outing in support of their recent 17th studio album, Age of Unreason.

The newly revealed fall 2019 US leg of the tour begins September 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and wraps up with a set at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, on October 12th.



The tour route will take the band across the Midwest and East Coast before heading south through Texas and the Southwest. Eventually, the band will reach their home base in Southern California, where they’ll play a pair of shows at The Observatory in Santa Ana. Dave Hause & The Mermaid and Emily and the Murder Police will support the fall dates.

Bad Religion are currently on the road as part of the tour’s summer leg, with an upcoming appearance at Warped Tour in Mountain View, California, on July 20th. Tickets for the expanded tour dates are on sale Friday, July 19th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Bad Religion 2019 North American Tour Dates:

07/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

07/19 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

07/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Warped Tour

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal ’77

07/27 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

07/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura

07/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/04 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian

08/06 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

08/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

08/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas Festival

08/17 – Hollywood, CA @Hollywood Palladium

09/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival