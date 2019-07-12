Banks releases sophomore album III: Stream

Banks, photo by Steph Wilson

Banks has released her sophomore album, III. Stream the 13-track effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

III follows the alt-R&B singer’s 2016 debut full-length, The Altar. After dropping that record, Banks embarked on a “self-imposed period of quiet and reflection,” allowing her to focus on self-acceptance and “deep love.” There, she was able to move beyond the naivety of her youthful romanticism to discover the power of duality.



As she explained to TIME,

“Everybody has so many different layers to them. In general something I’ve had a hard time digesting is that things are not just black and white, and life is messy. I write about the messiness. Messiness can be exciting, but it can be painful. No matter what I go through, I always want to have the hope that I associate with youth and kids—that wide-eyed naivete that you have when you’re little before you recognize anything dark. I think that’s what I meant by duality—having all the parts to who you are in one body of work.”

Banks previewed her latest record with singles including “Gimme”, “Contaminated”, and the Francis and the Lights-assisted “Look What You’re Doing to Me”. Stream the entirety of III below.

You can also catch Banks performing her new material live on her forthcoming “III Tour”. Find tickets here.

III Artwork:

III Tracklist:

01. Till Now

02. Gimme

03. Contaminated

04. Stroke

05. Godless

06. Sawzall

07. Look What You’re Doing To Me ft. Francis and the Lights

08. Hawaiian Mazes

09. Alaska

10. Propaganda

11. The Fall

12. If We Were Made of Water

13. What About Love