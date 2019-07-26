Bat for Lashes, photo by Lior Phillips

Songwriter Natasha Khan, aka Bat for Lashes, returns in September with her first album in three years. Titled Lost Girls, it’s described as the “mischievous younger sister” to previous record The Bride. Our latest look at the full-length comes in the form of today’s “Feel for You”.

This latest offering follows lead single “Kids in the Dark”, which we placed on our New Sounds playlist of must-hear tracks. Much like that cut, “Feel for You” basks in the glow of ’80s-era atmospherics.



Check it out below.

Lost Girls arrives September 6th via AWAL Recordings. Fans can expect something of a concept album set in a “fully formed parallel universe… in which gangs of marauding female bikers roam our streets, teenagers make out on car hoods, and a powerful female energy casts spells and leave clues for us to follow.”