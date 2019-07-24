Beach Slang announce North American tour with Goo Goo Dolls

Beach Slang, photo by Lior Phillips

Philly punk rockers Beach Slang are set to tour North America this fall. And they’ll be doing so alongside ’90s alt-rock vets Goo Goo Dolls.

The new dates take place in November and include stops in Louisville, Knoxville, and Charleston. The cities of Richmond, Columbus, Atlantic City, and Toronto are also part of the itinerary.



(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

While Beach Slang’s new tour mates may seem rather unexpected — the band previously hit the road with Jawbreaker and Jimmy Eat World — the two acts actually have a close connection. Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac produced MPLS, Beach Slang’s covers EP from earlier this year.

Consult the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26th, and can be purchased here.

Beach Slang 2019 Tour Dates:

11/08 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre #

11/09 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center #

11/10 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater #

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre #

11/13 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall #

11/15 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater #

11/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

11/17 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center #

11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre #

11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

11/22 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre #

11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana #

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

# = w/ Goo Goo Dolls

Beach Slang are currently in and out of the studio working on their third album, the follow-up to 2016’s A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings. In the meantime, revisit the band’s cover of the Bob Mould track “I Hate Alternative Rock”: