Beastie Boys mark Paul’s Boutique’s 30th anniversary with digital release of rare remixes and B-Sides

Beastie Boy's Paul's Boutique

Beastie Boys will mark the 30th anniversary of their landmark sophomore album, 1989’s Paul’s Boutique, by releasing 21 rare remixes and B-sides digitally for the first time.

The material will be released in three waves, beginning today with two Paul’s Boutique-era EPs: An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego and Love American Style. You can stream both EPs in full below.



Remixes of the singles “Hey Ladies” and “Shadrach” are available on July 26th, with remix versions of “Shake Your Rump” and “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun” following on August 2nd.

Beastie Boys have been on a nostalgic streak as of late. Back in April, surviving members Ad-Rock and Mike D teamed up with director Spike Jonze for a series of autobiographical live stage shows. Last month, the group unlocked 12 rarities from To the 5 Boroughs in celebration of the album’s 15th anniversary.

An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego EP Tracklist:

01. Shadrach

02. Caught In The Middle Of A 3-Way Mix

03. And What You Give Is What You Get

04. Car Thief

05. Some Dumb Cop Gave Me Two Tickets Already

06. Your Sister’s Def

Love American Style EP Tracklist:

01. Shake Your Rump

02. Hey Ladies

03. 33% God

04. Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It)

Hey Ladies [Remixes]:

01. Hey Ladies (DJ Strictnine & Paranorm Remix)

02. Hey Ladies (Paul Nice Remix)

03. Hey Ladies (Count Bass D Remix)

04. Hey Ladies (Fred C Remix)

05. Hey Ladies (Video Version)

Shadrach [Remixes]:

01. Shadrach (Peanut Butter Wolf Remix)

02. Shadrach (Mum’s The Word Remix)

03. Shadrach (J Rawls Remix)

04. Shadrach (Joey Chavez Remix)

05. Shadrach (Live)

Shake Your Rump [Remixes]:

01. Shake Your Rump (Truly Odd & J-Rocc Remix)

02. Shake Your Rump (Latch Brothers Remix)

03. Shake Your Rump (Video Version)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun [Remixes]:

01. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (OD Remix)

02. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Cheapshot Remix)

03. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (Dub Hackers Remix)

04. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Moe Love Remix)