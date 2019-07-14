Paul McCartney wrapped up his massive “Freshen Up Tour” on Saturday with a dose of Beatlemania. During his closing gig at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Macca reunited with Ringo Starr for a pair of classic Beatles songs.

“We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr,” McCartney introduced the famed drummer. The two rock icons then fired off 1967’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and The White Album cut “Helter Skelter” to the delight of the rapturous crowd.



(Read: A Hard Day’s Night: The Strangest Reported Reactions to Beatlemania)

The treats didn’t stop there, however. Sir Paul McCartney brought out a second special guest in Joe Walsh. The Eagles member, who also happens to be Starr’s brother-in-law, popped up on stage to knock out guitar during the Abbey Road number “The End”.

“The best part is we didn’t have a clue what we were doing,” McCartney later jokingly told the audience of the evening’s star-studded collaborations.

Catch fan-caught footage from the epic evening below.

Ok Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr play Sgt. Pepper at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Osuk8RtJ2g — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 14, 2019

The moment when Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney on stage at Dodger Stadium for tonight’s final concert in Paul’s latest tour. #PaulMcCartney #RingoStarr pic.twitter.com/XwNi68Owzm — Monica D Photography (@MonicaDPhoto) July 14, 2019

Early on in his “Freshen Up Tour”, Macca and Starr reunited in London. The tour also saw McCartney team up live with The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, as well as Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. His last solo album, Egypt Station, came out in 2018, but he did release a new song called “Get Enough” this past January.