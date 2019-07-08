Beck reveals new version of “Saw Lightning (Freestyle)”: Stream

Beck's "Saw Lightning (Freestyle)" video

This past spring, Beck announced his 14th (!) album, Hyperspace. He also revealed a song called “Saw Lightning” featuring Pharrell Williams. Further details on the album still remain under wraps, however, Beck is back today with a new “freestyle” version of that lead single.

Titled simply “Saw Lightning (Freestyle)”, this iteration is Beck operating at his most bare. His acoustic slide guitar and Williams’ synths and drums mix are stripped away, replaced only by Beck’s spare vocals, harmonica, and a sole stomping beat.



Check it out below via its corresponding video. Directed by Giovanni Ribisi and edited by Nick Roney, the black-and-white clip is equally minimalistic, with Beck performing deep in the shadows.

Hyperspace, which follows 2017’s Grammy-winning Colors, is due out at “an as yet undetermined point in the space time continuum” through Capitol Records, per a statement. While fans wait, they can catch Beck live on his “Night Running Tour”, a summer co-headlining trek with Cage the Elephant. Find tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Beck recently covered Van Halen with help from The Bird and The Bee. The singer-songwriter also contributed to the soundtrack for Echo in the Canyon.