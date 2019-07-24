Bethlehem Steel announce new album, share “Bad Girl”: Stream

Bethlehem Steel, photo by Jeanette D. Moses

Brooklyn indie rockers Bethlehem Steel have announced their sophomore album. The self-titled record follows Party Naked Forever from 2017 and is marked to arrive September 13th via Exploding in Sound Records.

The 10-track effort captures the latest incarnation of Bethlehem Steel, which has expanded to a four-piece after bringing in new member Christina Puerto. Not only did the additional musician enrich the group’s sound, but Puerto ended up having a profound impact on the album’s themes. Specifically, it was Puerto’s tight bond with guitarist/vocalist Becca Ryskalczyk that influenced a good chunk of the lyrics. Ryskalczyk explained,



(Read: Did Vampire Weekend Win the Indie Rock Age?)

“A lot of the lyrical content on this album is uncomfortable. It’s about men, and being taken advantage of, or abandoned or fucked over. I’ve been playing with the boys in the band for many years and they have always been sympathetic to my experiences, but there are certain things about what women experience that they will never understand, and having another woman as part of the band brought a different comfort and a sense of solidarity. Based on what’s happening in my life, I would still probably have sung about these things, but I don’t know what it would have been like without Christina. It wouldn’t have felt as powerful.”

Our first taste of the new full-length comes in the form of “Bad Girl”, a track that’s said to be “about all the nights that my brain keeps me awake.” Added Ryskalczyk, “Irrationally telling me I’m a terrible person. Going over and over and over all of the things I might have done to upset or inconvenience another human.”

Check it out below.

Bethlehem Steel Artwork:

Bethlehem Steel Tracklist:

01. Sponge

02. Govt Cheese

03. Empty Room

04. Couches

05. Not Lotion

06. Bad Girl

07. Read The Room

08. Four Aliens

09. Sheryl

10. New Dark

To promote the new LP, Bethlehem Steel will tour North America this fall.

Bethlehem Steel 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

09/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

09/15 – Albany, NY @ Buddie’s Basement

09/16 – Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s

09/25 – Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

09/26 – Northampton, MA @ Red Cross

09/27 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s

09/29 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Candy Cane Lane

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Nu Craig

10/02 – Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace

10/03 – Denton, TX @ J&J’s

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Bank St. Bar

10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Drrkmttr

10/08 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age

10/09 – Raleigh, NC @ TBA

10/10 – Washington, DC @ Rhizome

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dumpster Out Back

10/1/12 – New York, NY @ Chili’s