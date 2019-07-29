Between the Buried and Me and CHON team up for fall 2019 North American co-headlining tour

Progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me and heavy math rockers CHON have announced a late fall co-headlining North American tour with support from Intervals.
The route begins in Los Angeles on November 7th and sees the tour ascending the West Coast, across the Midwest to the East Coast, occasionally dipping into Canada at the northern peaks of the trip. The tour then winds through the South and Southwest, ending on back on the West Coast on December 15th in Anaheim, California.
BTBAM will be out in support of their 2018 albums, Automata I and Automata II, while CHON are touring behind their recently released self-titled third album.
(Buy: Tickets to BTBAM’s Upcoming Tour Dates)
Pre-sale packages are available from CHON here, and general ticket sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for shows that sell out will also be available here.
Between the Buried and Me and CHON w/ Intervals 2019 Tour Dates:
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/08 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
11/21 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
11/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
11/27 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
11/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/03 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring
12/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
12/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
12/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
12/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
12/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues