Between the Buried and Me and CHON team up for fall 2019 North American co-headlining tour

CHON and BTBAM Tour

Progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me and heavy math rockers CHON have announced a late fall co-headlining North American tour with support from Intervals.

The route begins in Los Angeles on November 7th and sees the tour ascending the West Coast, across the Midwest to the East Coast, occasionally dipping into Canada at the northern peaks of the trip. The tour then winds through the South and Southwest, ending on back on the West Coast on December 15th in Anaheim, California.



BTBAM will be out in support of their 2018 albums, Automata I and Automata II, while CHON are touring behind their recently released self-titled third album.

(Buy: Tickets to BTBAM’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Pre-sale packages are available from CHON here, and general ticket sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for shows that sell out will also be available here.

Between the Buried and Me and CHON w/ Intervals 2019 Tour Dates:

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/08 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

11/21 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/27 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

11/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/03 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

12/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

12/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

12/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

12/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues