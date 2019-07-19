Beyoncé in The Lion King

Beyoncé has unleashed her star-studded soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift. Featuring Donald Glover, JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, and many more, all 13 tracks are now available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Beyoncé has described the collection as “sonic cinema” and “a new experience of storytelling.” She explained, “I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”



“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she added. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Among the many highlights include a collaboration between Bey, JAY, and Glover (“Mood 4 Eva”), a mother-daughter duet (“Brown Skin Girl”), and all of the assists by 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, and Pharrell. It should be noted that eight of the album’s 13 tracks feature Beyoncé.

In case you missed it, the official Lion King soundtrack was released last week and also features Beyoncé and Gambino.

The Lion King: The Gift Artwork:

The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist:

01. Beyoncé – “Bigger”

02. Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

03. Tekno, Yemi Alade, and Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Be Jealous of Me”

04. Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E”

05. Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva”

06. Salatiel and Pharrell – “Water”

07. Blue Ivy Carter, St. JHN, WizKid, and Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

08. Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi – “Keys to the Kingdom”

09. Beyoncé – “Otherside”

10. Beyoncé, Shatta, and Wale – “Already”

11. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power”

12. 070 Shake and Jessie Reyez – “Soar”

13. Beyoncé – “Spirit”