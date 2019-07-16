Beyoncé’s new Lion King-inspired album features Childish Gambino, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Blue Ivy, and more

Beyoncé in The Lion King

I get the whole idea of wanting to stay true to the original, but Disney really dropped the ball by not rebranding its latest remake as The Lion Queen. Because let’s be honest, this is Beyoncé‘s movie.

Not only does Queen Bey voice Nala in the film, she curated an entire album inspired by it. Entitled The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé has described the collection as “sonic cinema” and” a new experience of storytelling.” She explained, “I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”



“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she added. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Ahead of its release on Friday, July 19th, Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist and collaborators appearing on The Lion King: The Gift. It’s a who’s who of black royalty, including her Lion King co-star Donald Glover, her husband JAY-Z, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter (!), her “Freedom” collaborator Kendrick Lamar, plus 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Pharrell, and more.

Most intriguing, the tracklist includes a collaboration between Bey, JAY, and Glover’s Childish Gambio entitled “Mood 4 Eva”. Meanwhile, mom and daughter appear together on “Brown Skin Girl”. In all, eight of the album’s 13 track feature Beyoncé. “Spirit”, the album’s lead single and Song of the Week, serves as the closing track.

Of course, all of this is separate from the official Lion King soundtrack, which was released last week and also features Beyoncé and Gambino

The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist:

01. Beyoncé – Bigger

02. Beyoncé – Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)

03. Tekno, Yemi Alade, and Mr. Eazi – Don’t Be Jealous of Me

04. Burna Boy – Ja Ara E

05. Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Childish Gambino – Mood 4 Eva

06. Salatiel and Pharrell – Water

07. Blue Ivy Carter, St. JHN, WizKid, and Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

08. Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi – Keys to the Kingdom

09. Beyoncé – Otherside

10. Beyoncé, Shatta, and Wale – Already

11. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanelly – My Power

12. 070 Shake and Jessie Reyez – Soar

13. Beyoncé – Spirit