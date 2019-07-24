Big Sean, photo by Philip Cosores

Big Sean is finally returning to the spotlight after a two-year dormancy. Following collaborations with both DJ Khaled and Kash Doll, the Detroit-born rapper is back today with “Overtime”, his first solo song since 2017.

“I didn’t take a break my n*gga, I broke/ Broke my heart, broke my soul/ Don’t cry for me though,” Big Sean rhymes on the Hit-Boy-co-produced track. “If you don’t break nothing down then it’s no room to grow.” Fans speculate the lovelorn lyrics are a reference to his breakup with R&B singer Jhené Aiko.



Hear it down below.

Big Sean linked up with producer Metro Boomin on the collaborative album Double or Nothing from 2017, however his last solo LP came with I Decided from earlier that year. The MC has a handful of dates on the horizon, and tickets can be purchased tickets here.