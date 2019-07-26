Big Sean drops new track “Single Again”: Stream

Big Sean, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this week, Big Sean unleashed his first new single in two years with “Overtime”. Fans won’t have to wait nearly as long to hear a follow-up track, as the Detroit rapper has returned just days later with a second offering.

This one is called “Single Again” and features contributions from Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign. Based on the song’s lyrics and the presence of Aiko, “Single Again” has sparked rumors that Big Sean and his girlfriend Aiko have broken up. (“Overtime” features similarly lovelorn lyrics.)



Listen to “Single Again” below.