Bill Ward is “very open-minded” about playing with Black Sabbath again

Black Sabbath, via Vertigo Records

While Black Sabbath called it a career when their final tour ended with two hometown shows in Birmingham, England, a couple years ago, recent rumblings from the classic members suggest there may be a future for the iconic metal act. Now, drummer Bill Ward says he’s “very open-minded” to reuniting with his fellow original bandmates.

The success of Sabbath’s final album, 13, and farewell tour were both bittersweet in that Ward didn’t take part in either endeavor. The drummer had a falling out with the band over contractual issues, leading the group to part ways with him. In his place, Rage Against the Machine stickman Brad Wilk played on the album, while Ozzy Osbourne’s solo drummer, Tommy Clufetos, performed on the tour.



In a new video message posted on his Twitter account (watch below), Ward professed his love for Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler, and welcomed the idea of reuniting with his bandmates.

“Hi everybody. My name is Bill Ward, and I wanted to say that I love Tony, Geezer and Ozzy very much,” said Ward. “I’ve loved them for a long time, and I still do and I would be very open-minded to any ideas about playing together in the future. That’s it. Love you all. Thanks.”

Ward seems to have rid himself of the bitterness he felt toward the band, especially Osbourne, who had questioned whether the drummer was in the right physical shape for Sabbath’s final tour even if he hadn’t parted ways with the group prior to the trek.

The drummer’s current sentiments could have been influenced by recent statements by Osbourne and Butler, who’ve both left open the idea of the band reuniting in some capacity.

Earlier this year, Ozzy told Kerrang! magazine of the band’s final shows, “I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there. … Tommy did great, but the four of us started this, and it should have been the four of us ending it. … Maybe one day there’ll be one last gig.”

And just a couple weeks ago, Butler told Classic Rock magazine of a potential reunion, “If it came up, I wouldn’t say never. I can’t imagine it ever happening, but then I said that about the Sabbath tour, and it happened.”

As for now, Ozzy will resume his own farewell solo tour in 2020 after postponing all of his 2019 dates due initially to illness and then an injury he sustained in a fall at home.