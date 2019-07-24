Bishop Briggs reveals new song “Tattooed on My Heart”, plus tour dates: Stream

Bishop Briggs

Bishop Briggs will spend most of the fall on the road headlining shows in North America and Europe, and she’ll be doing so with new music in her repertoire. Along with the anthemic “Champion” single from earlier this month, audiences will be treated to her latest track, “Tattooed on My Heart”.

Produced by Jonny Coffer (Beyoncé) and co-written with John Newman (Calvin Harris), the emotional song is about the powerful memories that our body ink can sometimes hold. The London-born alt-pop artist elaborated in a statement,



“I have lots of tattoos – too many to count. I have tattoos that remind me of him or tattoos we got together but I truly don’t regret any of them. Seeing them on my body brings back countless memories and lessons – they’re reminders of my being.

But the one tattoo that feels different than all of the ones on the outside is the one sitting on my heart and this thought process is where my new song, ‘Tattooed On My Heart’, was born. I’m still waiting for the day that it’ll begin to dissolve but for now, I’ll just sing about it.”

Today’s single comes with a video by director Tim Mattia (The 1975). It’s a continuation of Briggs’ “Champion” clip and shows the next steps in her post-heartbreak healing process.

Check it out below.

Tickets to Briggs’ newly announced tour will go on sale Friday, July 26th, and can be purchased here. She’s set to perform on the Late Late Show with James Corden on July 29th ahead of her set at Lollapalooza.

Bishop Briggs 2019 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/10 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/07 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

12/08 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

12/09 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

12/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Ubel & Gefahrlich

12/13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

12/15 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

12/16 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

12/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Bellevilloise