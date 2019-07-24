Bishop Briggs reveals new song “Tattooed on My Heart”, plus tour dates: Stream

Bishop Briggs will spend most of the fall on the road headlining shows in North America and Europe, and she’ll be doing so with new music in her repertoire. Along with the anthemic “Champion” single from earlier this month, audiences will be treated to her latest track, “Tattooed on My Heart”.
Produced by Jonny Coffer (Beyoncé) and co-written with John Newman (Calvin Harris), the emotional song is about the powerful memories that our body ink can sometimes hold. The London-born alt-pop artist elaborated in a statement,
“I have lots of tattoos – too many to count. I have tattoos that remind me of him or tattoos we got together but I truly don’t regret any of them. Seeing them on my body brings back countless memories and lessons – they’re reminders of my being.
But the one tattoo that feels different than all of the ones on the outside is the one sitting on my heart and this thought process is where my new song, ‘Tattooed On My Heart’, was born. I’m still waiting for the day that it’ll begin to dissolve but for now, I’ll just sing about it.”
Today’s single comes with a video by director Tim Mattia (The 1975). It’s a continuation of Briggs’ “Champion” clip and shows the next steps in her post-heartbreak healing process.
Check it out below.
Tickets to Briggs’ newly announced tour will go on sale Friday, July 26th, and can be purchased here. She’s set to perform on the Late Late Show with James Corden on July 29th ahead of her set at Lollapalooza.
Bishop Briggs 2019 Tour Dates:
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/10 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
11/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/07 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
12/08 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
12/09 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
12/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Ubel & Gefahrlich
12/13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
12/15 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
12/16 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
12/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Bellevilloise