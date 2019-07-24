Black Belt Eagle Scout shares yearning new song “My Heart Dreams”: Stream

We’re just four weeks away from the release of At the Party with My Brown Friends, the sophomore album from Black Belt Eagle Scout. Following lead single “At the Party” from June, the songwriter/multi-instrumentalist born Katherine Paul is now sharing “My Heart Dreams”.
Today’s new cut centers around Paul, who is hoping to encounter new love after a painful breakup. The yearning single comes with a corresponding video that brings together indigenous people and LGBTQ women, two communities dear to her heart. Paul, who is herself both queer and indigenous, explained in a statement,
“The idea behind this video was to do something fun while showing the resilience of the Indigenous people, particularly women and girls, which is why I chose to have the Black Belt Eagle Scout band be portrayed by young Indigenous girls. In an age where Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) are finally getting the attention they deserve, it’s important to make their strength visible. The justice around MMIW is something we should all be paying closer attention to and I hope my platform serves to heighten awareness. The girls and extras in the video are members of the Portland Two Spirit Society, a special group of LGBTQ Indigenous and Native American/Alaska Natives and the Portland All Nations Canoe Family.”
Filmed by Angel Two Bulls and co-directed by Paul, the clip can be seen below.
At the Party with my Brown Friends arrives August 30th through Saddle Creek. The follow-up to 2018’s Mother of My Children will be supported with an extensive North American tour, which includes a newly announced batch of November dates and shows opening for Devendra Banhart. Paul is also expected to perform at this weekend’s Newport Folk Festival, and her set will be streamed exclusively through Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.
Check out the full itinerary below. The new gigs go on sale Friday, July 26th, and tickets can be purchased here.
Black Belt Eagle Scout 2019 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Westport, CT @ The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/01 – Seattle, WA @ ARTS at King Street Station
08/02-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival
08/21 – Victoria, BC @ Bastion Square Parkade
08/25 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING
10/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater #
11/01 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
11/05 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone #
11/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Foam
11/07 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
11/08 – Fort Collins, CO @ Surfside 7
11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
11/10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/12 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
11/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
11/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
11/22 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Foundry
11/24 – Houston, TX @ Satellite
11/26 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
11/27 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit #
12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #
12/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia #
12/04 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre #
12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
12/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
# = w/ Devendra Banhart