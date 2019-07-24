Black Belt Eagle Scout shares yearning new song “My Heart Dreams”: Stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout, photo by Sarah Cass

We’re just four weeks away from the release of At the Party with My Brown Friends, the sophomore album from Black Belt Eagle Scout. Following lead single “At the Party” from June, the songwriter/multi-instrumentalist born Katherine Paul is now sharing “My Heart Dreams”.

Today’s new cut centers around Paul, who is hoping to encounter new love after a painful breakup. The yearning single comes with a corresponding video that brings together indigenous people and LGBTQ women, two communities dear to her heart. Paul, who is herself both queer and indigenous, explained in a statement,



“The idea behind this video was to do something fun while showing the resilience of the Indigenous people, particularly women and girls, which is why I chose to have the Black Belt Eagle Scout band be portrayed by young Indigenous girls. In an age where Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) are finally getting the attention they deserve, it’s important to make their strength visible. The justice around MMIW is something we should all be paying closer attention to and I hope my platform serves to heighten awareness. The girls and extras in the video are members of the Portland Two Spirit Society, a special group of LGBTQ Indigenous and Native American/Alaska Natives and the Portland All Nations Canoe Family.”

Filmed by Angel Two Bulls and co-directed by Paul, the clip can be seen below.

At the Party with my Brown Friends arrives August 30th through Saddle Creek. The follow-up to 2018’s Mother of My Children will be supported with an extensive North American tour, which includes a newly announced batch of November dates and shows opening for Devendra Banhart. Paul is also expected to perform at this weekend’s Newport Folk Festival, and her set will be streamed exclusively through Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.

Check out the full itinerary below. The new gigs go on sale Friday, July 26th, and tickets can be purchased here.

Black Belt Eagle Scout 2019 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Westport, CT @ The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ ARTS at King Street Station

08/02-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

08/21 – Victoria, BC @ Bastion Square Parkade

08/25 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING

10/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater #

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

11/05 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone #

11/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Foam

11/07 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

11/08 – Fort Collins, CO @ Surfside 7

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

11/10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

11/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

11/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/22 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Foundry

11/24 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

11/26 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

11/27 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit #

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

12/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia #

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre #

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

12/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

# = w/ Devendra Banhart