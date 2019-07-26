Menu
Blink-182 shares new single “Darkside” off upcoming album Nine: Stream

The latest teaser of the pop-punk veterans' upcoming eighth album

on July 26, 2019, 12:06am
Blink-182 Darkside Nine stream new single song
Blink-182

Over the last few months, Blink-182 have been building their way towards the release of their next album. Yesterday, the pop punk trio confirmed that their eighth full-length, puzzlingly titled Nine, will drop on September 20th via Columbia Records. Now, they’ve unveiled a new teaser from the 15-track collection in “Darkside”.

“Darkside” is the fourth preview released in advance of Nine, following “Happy Days”“Generational Divide”, and “Blame It On My Youth”.

Hear it for yourself below.

Blink-182 are currently co-headlining a North American tour with Lil Wayne. After a tumultuous show a few weeks ago where the “A Milli” rapper declared he was leaving the tour, it seems as though order has been restored. You can snag tickets for the band’s upcoming dates here.

