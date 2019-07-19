Blink-182 confirm release date for new album, perform “Blame It On My Youth” on Good Morning America: Watch

Blink 182 on Good Morning America

Blink-182 had an early wake up call on Friday as they headlined the latest edition of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series. The pop-punk trio played a selection of tracks, including their recent single “Blame It On My Youth” and past favorite “What’s My Age Again”. Even more importantly, however, Mark Hoppus revealed that Blink’s new album — tentatively titled Bojmir (as in “rimjob” backwards) — is due out on September 20th. Catch the highlights below.

In an interview earlier this year, Hoppus explained that their California follow-up would be “darker in theme and tone.” He added, “If you like California to Enema Of The State then this album is more like the untitled record where we are trying to experiment more: trying to experiment more, trying different sounds, and trying to expand upon what people think Blink-182 is.” The band most recently previewed the LP with the track “Happy Days”.



In the meantime, you can catch Blink-182 in action on their co-headlining tour with Lil-Wayne. Get tickets here.