Blink-182 tease new album with “Happy Days” single: Stream

Blink-182

Blink-182 are expected to release a new album, tentatively titled Bojmir, sometime this year. Following early teasers in “Blame It on My Youth” and “Generational Divide” comes today’s offering, “Happy Days”.

The new song has no connection to Ron Howard’s classic sitcom, however, it does promote some feel-good energy — especially for the band’s younger fans. “Hey kid/ Don’t quit your day dream yet,” frontman Mark Hoppus opens the track. “I know you feel locked out in the cold, seems like you’re lost and alone.”



(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

“‘Happy Days is a song that we got in the studio and we had this idea and kind of built it out with our friends, Tim and Sam Hollander,” Hoppus explained to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “It’s about coming from a place of frustration and anger and saying, ‘Fuck it,’ and just saying, ‘I want to go to better times. I want to be in a better place and I’m going to leave all this nonsense behind and find my zone.’ That was done in [drummer] Mr. Travis Barker’s lab.”

Hear it for yourself below.

It’s the 182nd day of the year which means it’s blink-182 day! To celebrate, here is our new song “Happy Days.” Consume it where you usually consume music. https://t.co/9iOvgjsF6G pic.twitter.com/HLHLZVp08m — blink-182 (@blink182) July 1, 2019

In an interview earlier this year, Hoppus explained that their California follow-up would be “darker in theme and tone.” He added, “If you like California to Enema Of The State then this album is more like the untitled record where we are trying to experiment more: trying to experiment more, trying different sounds, and trying to expand upon what people think Blink-182 is.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe this afternoon, the band revealed the album’s working title to be Bojmir, as in… “rim job backwards.” “Yeah, no, I didn’t work that out, but I mean it was something to it,” Hoppus said. “But we try and make it sound fancy. It’s rim job backwards, but it’s pronounced Bojmir. The J is silent in this iteration.” Blink-182 also considered naming it Pretty Nuts.

They also revealed they have a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams on the way. “I came in to sing the end of this song, and Travis came into play drums,” Hoppus recounted. “And Pharrell was like, ‘Well, what about this idea?’…I was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t really know if that’s the right fit.’ And Travis was like, ‘Well, why don’t we just jump in and try and see what happens.’ So Travis plays drums on it. Sounds cool.”

While we await more details on this new record, Blink-182 are currently on their co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne, which sees them performing their seminal Enema of the State in full. Grab tickets here.

During their tour kick-off over the weekend, the pop punk veterans dedicated “Aliens Exist” to former member and avid UFO researcher Tom DeLonge.