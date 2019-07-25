Blink-182 announce new album Nine, due out in September

Blink-182

Blink-182 have officially announced the release of their new album, due out on September 20th via Columbia Records.

The veteran pop punk trio is not proceeding with the working title Bojmir (as in “rimjob” backwards), but the final title isn’t any less wacky. Even though it’s their eighth full-length to date, Blink-182 are calling the album Nine.



Nine consists of 15 tracks, including previously revealed singles “Happy Days”, “Generational Divide”, and “Blame It On My Youth”. Another teaser track called “Darkside” will premiere tonight at Midnight ET.

Nine serves as the follow-up to Blink-182’s 2016 LP California, which marked the band’s first release with Matt Skiba in the fold.

At the moment, Blink-182 are amidst a co-headlining North American tour with Lil Wayne. Tickets for the band’s upcoming dates can be found here.

Nine Artwork:

Nine Tracklist:

01. The First Time

02. Happy Days

03. Heaven

04. Darkside

05. Blame It On My Youth

06. Generational Divide

07. Run Away

08. Black Rain

09. I Really Wish I Hated You

10. Pin the Grenade

11. No Heart To Speak Of

12. Ransom

13. On Some Emo Shit

14. Hungover You

15. Remember To Forget Me

Blink-182 2019 Tour Dates:

07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre ^

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion ^

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ^

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

09/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

^ = w/ Lil Wayne