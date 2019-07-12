Bloc Party

Bloc Party have finally released their Silent Alarm Live album. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Initially announced in 2018, the live album was recorded during the British band’s tour dates over the last few months. In honor of the seminal debut’s 15th anniversary, Kele Okereke & co. have been on the road playing Silent Alarm from start to finish.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

The original record’s 13 tracks all appear on the live collection, including early singles “So Here We Are/Positive Tension” and “Banquet”. Recorded in 2004, Silent Alarm garnered critical acclaim upon its release a year later and was even nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.

Bloc Party still have plenty more tour dates featuring full album performances of Silent Alarm. Purchase tickets here.

Silent Alarm Live Artwork:

Silent Alarm Live Tracklist:

01. Like Eating Glass – Live

02. Helicopter – Live

03. Positive Tension – Live

04. Banquet – Live

05. Blue Light – Live

06. She’s Hearing Voices – Live

07. This Modern Love – Live

08. Pioneers – Live

09. Price of Gasoline

10. So Here We Are – Live

11. Luno – Live

12. Plans – Live

13. Compliments – Live