Bloc Party have finally released their Silent Alarm Live album. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Initially announced in 2018, the live album was recorded during the British band’s tour dates over the last few months. In honor of the seminal debut’s 15th anniversary, Kele Okereke & co. have been on the road playing Silent Alarm from start to finish.
(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)
The original record’s 13 tracks all appear on the live collection, including early singles “So Here We Are/Positive Tension” and “Banquet”. Recorded in 2004, Silent Alarm garnered critical acclaim upon its release a year later and was even nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.
Bloc Party still have plenty more tour dates featuring full album performances of Silent Alarm. Purchase tickets here.
Silent Alarm Live Artwork:
Silent Alarm Live Tracklist:
01. Like Eating Glass – Live
02. Helicopter – Live
03. Positive Tension – Live
04. Banquet – Live
05. Blue Light – Live
06. She’s Hearing Voices – Live
07. This Modern Love – Live
08. Pioneers – Live
09. Price of Gasoline
10. So Here We Are – Live
11. Luno – Live
12. Plans – Live
13. Compliments – Live