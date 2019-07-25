Blondie are out here covering “Old Town Road”, because 2019

Any question that “Old Town Road” was going to be some sort of cultural blip evaporated when it tied the record for longest consecutive weeks at No. 1. It’s the biggest hip-hop song of all time, and Lil Nas X is officially the level of superstar to whom everyone wants to hitch their wagon. That’s why Young Thug and Mason Ramsey jumped on the remix, Dolly Parton teased her own future verse, Jack White gave the song his seal of approval, and Miley Cyrus welcomed X (and her dad Billy Ray!) on stage at Glastonbury. But the latest artist to saddle up on the smash track is a surprising one, even for 2019: Blondie has delivered their own cover of “Old Town Road”.

Since kicking off their co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello over the weekend, Blondie have been using their take on “Old Town Road” to transition into the final third of their sets. Their version is a smoky, dragging rendition that’s almost a new wave dirge. Video of the iconic band’s unironic performance during Tuesday night’s show at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston has come online, and you can watch it below (via Stereogum).



To hear Blondie’s cover of “Old Town Road” live for yourself, you’ll want to snag tickets to their co-headlining run with Costello here.