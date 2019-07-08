Blood Orange announces new mixtape Angel’s Pulse

Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye

Less than a year removed from his stellar Negro Swan album, Blood Orange is prepping a follow-up project. A new mixtape titled Angel’s Pulse, it’s slated for arrival this Friday, July 12th, through Domino.

The forthcoming release was performed, produced, and mixed entirely by Blood Orange himself, and is said to be considered something of an “epilogue” to Negro Swan. He elaborated in a statement,



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018)

“I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it.

I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.”

The alt-R&B artist known as Dev Hynes has yet to reveal the official tracklist for Angel’s Pulse. However, he did debut two new songs — “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome” — on the Late Late Show in April which may appear on the effort.

The new mixtape comes ahead of Blood Orange’s summer sets at Flow Festival and the North Sea Jazz Festival, as well as his fall tour alongside Tyler, the Creator. Grab tickets to all of his shows here.

Angel’s Pulse Artwork:

Revisit Negro Swan single “Charcoal Baby”: