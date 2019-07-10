Blood Orange grooves on new song “Baby Florence”: Stream

Blood Orange is due to deliver his new mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, later this week. The project is considered something of an “epilogue” to the R&B artist’s solid Negro Swan album from 2018. Today, we receive our first official taste of the ‘tape in the form of “Baby Florence”.

Recorded in the Italian city for which its named, the new song was debuted during Blood Orange’s two-hour special on London’s NTS Radio. It’s a grooving number, peppered throughout with bold, staccato-like percussion.



Check it out below via the NTS Radio broadcast (scroll the 37:00 mark).

Angel’s Pulse arrives Friday, July 12th through Domino. The artist also known as Dev Hynes will appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Flow Festival and the North Sea Jazz Festival. In the fall, he’ll hit the road with Tyler, the Creator. Purchase tickets to all of his shows here.