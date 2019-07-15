Blood Orange returned last week with his Angel’s Pulse mixtape. Today, he’s delivered the first visual in support of the 14-track collection with a video for the track “Benzo”.

Directed by the R&B artist aka Dev Hynes himself, the clip is draped in opulent, Renaissance-style aesthetics. Song collaborator Ian Isiah stars as a French lord who calls on Blood Orange to entertain him on the cello.



Watch it below.

Angel’s Pulse follows Blood Orange’s excellent Negro Swan from 2018. Along with Isiah, the mixtape features collaborations with Toro y Moi, Arca, and Tinashe.

Blood Orange will support the new mixtape with appearances at Finland’s Flow Festival and the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands, as well as his fall tour alongside Tyler, the Creator. Grab tickets to all of his shows here.