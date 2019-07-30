Blue Ivy serving up looks (and hits) just like her mama

When your parents are Beyoncé and JAY-Z, the expectations placed upon you will naturally be both unavoidable and very high. But daughter Blue Ivy Carter may well be on her way to exceeding them already: At just seven years old, she’s achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 hit song with “Brown Skin Girl”.

As Billboard reports, “Brown Skin Girl” debuted on the chart at the No. 76 spot. The single appeared on mom Beyoncé’s Lion King-inspired album, The Lion King: The Gift, and also features contributions from Saint Jhn and Wizkid.



(Read: The 10 Most Timeless Children’s Films)

Blue Ivy previously made her rap debut on dad JAY-Z’s 4:44 bonus track “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” just two years ago, so her progress is fairly promising. Still, she has quite a bit of ground to cover before she becomes a Billboard mainstay like her folks.

Per Billboard stats, Queen Bey has appeared on the Hot 100 a total 63 times, and successfully reached No. 1 ten times. JAY-Z, meanwhile, has etched 100 (!) entries on the same chart, and four times placed at No. 1.

Although Blue Ivy’s not yet a teen, age is hardly a predictor of chart power. The proof, of course, is in Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old phenomenon who just set the record for longest running No. 1 song.

Revisit “Brown Skin Girl” below.

As well as The Lion: The Gift track “Spirit”, whose video features Blue Ivy: