Blumhouse has shared the first full trailer for The Hunt. Co-written by Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Lost) and directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, Compliance), the film offers a fun twist on 1932’s The Most Dangerous Game.

Starring Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Hilary Swank, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, and Amy Madigan, this A-list bloodbath promises gory twists, relentless pacing, and insufferable tension.



Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the logline:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Swank) at the center of it all.

Prepare to be hunted on September 27th.