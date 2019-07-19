Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends to finish the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over, but it will be soon. Blumhouse and Universal have officially confirmed the release of two Halloween sequels that they’ve dated for October 2020 and October 2021.

The first is titled Halloween Kills and hits theaters on Friday, October 16th, 2020. The follow-up is titled Halloween Ends and arrives a year later on Friday, October 15th, 2021. A teaser for both films insists on a conclusion of sorts.



Watch below.

As previously reported, both films see the return of director David Gordon Green, who once again co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride. They weren’t alone, though. For Kills, they were joined by Scott Teems, and for Ends, they received assists by Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier.

Jamie Lee Curtis will return as Laurie Strode alongside her on-screen family, specifically Judy Greer as Karen Strode, and Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode.

Shooting reportedly begins after Labor Day. Once again, the Master of Horror himself John Carpenter will executive produce alongside McBride, Curtis, Green, and everyone else at Blumhouse.

Although not officially confirmed, Carpenter told Consequence of Sound last December that he’s ready to score again.

Stay tuned as this unfolds. In the meantime, you can revisit the first season of Halloweenies. Last year, the podcast series sliced through each and every Halloween movie, leading all the way up to the reboot.

Stream their review of the 2018 blockbuster below.

Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS