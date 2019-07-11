Bon Iver, photo by Graham Tolbert & Crystal Quinn

Bon Iver have announced a new album called i,i. The follow-up to 2016’s 22, A Million will hit stores on August 30th via Jajaguwar. In anticipation, the Justin Vernon-led collective has unleashed two more singles in “Faith” and Jelmore”.

“It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete,” says Vernon in a statement. “It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.”



A press release notes that the 13 songs making up the band’s fourth album complete a cycle of sorts: “from the winter of For Emma, Forever Ago came the frenetic spring of Bon Iver, Bon Iver, and the unhinged summer of 22, A Million. Now, autumn arrives early with i,i.” You’d think with that mentality, they’d release it after Labor Day. Huh.

As one might have expected, the new album’s packed with a number of guests straight outta Vernon’s rolodex. Highlights include James Blake, Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, Bruce Hornsby, Velvet Negroni, Buddy Ross, Francis Starlite, Moses Sumney, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and the list goes on.

Following its initial recording “over a long time at April Base in Wisconsin”, i, i was finished at Sonic Ranch in Texas. As Vernon explains, the move “allowed us to feel confident and comfortable, to be completely free of distraction. I don’t think I left the property in six weeks. And in many ways the story of the album is the story of those six weeks rather than the almost six years of some of the songs.”

Of the meaning behind the title, Vernon says it “can mean whatever it means to you or me. It can mean deciphering and bolstering one’s identity. It can be how important the self is and how unimportant the self is, how we’re all connected.” Sure.

Pre-orders for the album are currently ongoing. Stream both tracks below, consult the cover art and tracklist shortly after, and grab tickets to see Bon Iver on tour.

i, i Artwork:

i, i Tracklist:

01. Yi

02. iMi

03. We

04. Holyfields,

05. Hey, Ma

06. U (Man Like)

07. Naeem

08. Jelmore

09. Faith

10. Marion

11. Salem

12. Sh’Diah

13. RABi

Bon Iver 2019 Tour Dates:

07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/16 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits De Fourviere

07/17 — Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona

07/19 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

07/21 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

08/31 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

09/02 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #

09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center #

09/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #

09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

* = w/ Indigo Girls

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten

^ = w/ Feist

% = w/ Yo La Tengo