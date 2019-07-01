Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Bonobo drops atmospheric new track “Linked”: Stream

A new song as the Los Angeles-based producer launches his "OUTLIER" live performance series

by
on July 01, 2019, 3:02pm
0 comments
Bonobo Linked Neil Krug Linked new single track song
Bonobo, photo by Neil Krug

Bonobo has kept new music relatively close to his sleeve since the release of his Grammy-nominated LP Migration. While he swiftly followed that effort up with the Koyo Ganda EP, the two years since have mostly been focused on touring. However, following up this year’s “fabric Presents” compilation, where he debuted “Ibrik”, the Los Angeles-based producer has released a new standalone single called “Linked”.

Keeping in line with the rest of Bonobo’s catalog, “Linked” slowly builds throughout its over-six-minute duration. The number melds dance-oriented, heavy beats with an atmospheric and otherworldly tone for a sound like dancing through a wormhole.

Listen to “Linked” below. A 12-inch vinyl will be available beginning tomorrow.

“Linked” Artwork

Bonobo Linked artwork In other news, Bonobo is hitting the festival circuit hard this summer. In addition to his “OUTLIER” series, which finds the producer tapping other celebrated DJs to perform alongside him at famed clubs and unconventional urban environments, he will appear at renowned international events like Spain’s Mad Cool, Melt! Festival in Germany, and Belgim’s Dour Festival. Find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

Bonobo 2019 Tour Dates:
07/05 – Detroit, MI @ Hot Logic at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake *
07/10 – Belgium, DE @ Dour Festival *
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival *
07/18 – Ferropolis, DE @ MELT Festival (Pre-Party)
07/21 – Barcelona, ES @ OFFsonar *
08/02 – Denver, CO @ Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum *
08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Outdoor Block Party at the Midway *
08/04 – Salmo, CA @ Shambhala Music Festival
08/17 – New York, NY @ The Brookyln Mirage *
08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ravine
08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Deep Tropics Festival
10/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Sónar Festival
10/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ ADE *
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Summit LA19

* = OUTLIER

Previous Story
ASAP Rocky involved in street fight in Sweden
Next Story
GWAR to unveil memorial marker for late frontman Dave Brockie (aka Oderus Urungus)
No comments