Brendon Urie and Taylor Swift in the "ME!" video

Everyone is taking sides in the latest pop music industry megafeud. Ever since talent manager Scooter Braun gained ownership of Taylor Swift’s master recordings as the result of his purchasing Big Machine Label Group, the social media dogs have been let loose. Swift’s initial post about the sale split sides almost instantly, with stars like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato sticking with the businessman and Halsey and Todrick Hall going with the artist. Now, Tay has gained another (rather obvious) supporter in the form of her “ME!” collaborator Brendon Urie.

During a live Twitch stream that eventually found its way to YouTube (via US Magazine), Urie addressed the controversy and didn’t mince words about his feelings on Braun. “Man, this f*king Scooter Braun sh*t, like, what a piece of sh*t, right?. You guys know about this dude? It just, like, broke my heart. I read Taylor’s statement and I was like, ‘That sounds about right, ya know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullsh*t in this toxic industry.’”



The “toxic” actions Urie’s referring to are the ideas that a) Braun somehow orchestrated the leak of the infamous Kanye call in which Swift gave the rapper permission to use her name in “Famous”, as well as the subsequent music video, and b) that his purchase of BMLG was a direct move of spite against Swift. IUrie also took issue with Swift apparently not being informed of the sale ahead of time and not getting an opportunity to purchase her catalog masters back. This a point of fact Braun, Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta, and board member Erik Logan all contest, claiming Swift was made aware of the impending transaction in advance, especially because her father, Scott Swift, is a shareholder in the record label.

Urie, however, believes Swift’s side of the story:

“I thought that was illegal to do a business turn behind the people who wrote the stuff. Like you can’t do it without their knowledge. There’s a certain amount of time legally that you have to let the people know. It’s like giving a wallet to the police and then they say, ‘Alright, if no one picks it up in 72 hours, it’s yours.’ Like there’s gotta be a precedent for that — not toxic masculinity, not just these f*cking idiots who are just sh*tty. Sending love to Taylor Swift, always dude… He doesn’t sound like a very good person, not right now, huh? I stand with Taylor, of course: It’s a shit show to learn how awful people can be… just for a profit… just for monetary gain and maybe some clout. I don’t know what kind of clout they feel they deserve because it’s like dude screwed over a young artist early on and knew they were screwing them over.”

Watch the whole video below.

On the other hand, Braun isn’t done building support on his side either. He recently gained some backing from Sia, who tweeted, “You’re a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.” Even money says it won’t.