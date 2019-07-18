BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

BROCKHAMPTON released one of last summer’s best albums in Iridescence. The hip-hop boy band is looking to go two for two with a follow-up titled Ginger, due out sometime in August.

Crowned our 2017 Rookie of the Year, the group made the announcement via a short video teaser posted on Twitter Thursday. The upcoming effort will mark BROCKHAMPTON’s fifth full-length in just two years.



Ginger comes only a few months after band leader Kevin Abstract put out his own solo album, ARIZONA BABY, co-produced by pop maestro Jack Antonoff. It also comes as the rap outfit is set to hit summer festivals like Mamby on the Beach in Chicago and Japan’s Summer Sonic. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Revisit Iridescence single “San Marcos”, named after BROCKHAMPTON’s Texas hometown.