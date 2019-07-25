Broken Hands unleash video for new song “Wrong Track”: Watch

Broken Hands. photo by Hollie Fernando

English rockers Broken Hands are gearing up to release a new album, Split In Two, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the song “Wrong Track” (watch below).

The band is currently wrapping up a tour opening for Shinedown, and has previously shared the stage with such acts as Blur, Black Sabbath, and The Rolling Stones, to name a few.



The song “Wrong Track” features singer Dale Norton delivering soulful vocals over bluesy and heavy riffs. In the video, we see a down-on-his-luck character hallucinate about where his life may lead after he’s fired from his job.

“’Wrong Track’ is about realizing you have no choice of your destination in life but, we all have the choice to enjoy the ride,” the band tells us. “Fate is inevitable but how you get there’s on you. Sam Kinsella, the director, explored the different routes someone can take in this video. It was also a bucket list moment to see a martial arts fight scene in the flesh, which was a bonus for us!”

Broken Hands will be joining Badflower this fall for a tour of the UK and Europe, with dates listed below. The upcoming album, Split in Two, is due out October 11th and can be pre-ordered at this location.

Broken Hands 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center *

07/27 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

09/07 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside

11/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Headcrash ^

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Strom ^

11/12 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

11/14 – Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia ^

11/15 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie – Club ^

11/16 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire ^

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut ^

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Flapper ^

11/22 – London, UK @ Ulu Live at Student Central ^

11/24 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club ^

11/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach ^

* = w/ Shinedown

^ = w/ Badflower