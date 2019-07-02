Rise up, BTS Army. As promised, BTS are back with new single “Lights” and a corresponding video.

Per a statement, “Lights” is considered the K-pop group’s first Japanese-language song in four years. Its dreamlike visual, which sees BTS coming together in a movie theater, is meant to convey the “message of hope that one can connect with the others through sounds and see each other’s lights whenever they close their eyes.”



Check out “Lights” below.

“Lights” is due out in physical formats on July 5th. It will come packaged with Japanese versions of the previously released songs “Boy With Luv” and “IDOL”.

Today’s offering follows the release of their BTS World mobile game and soundtrack, which boasted songs such as “All Night” featuring Juice WRLD and “Dream Glow” with Charli XCX. “Lights” also comes ahead of the K-pop phenoms’ Bring the Soul: The Movie concert film. Out August 7th, the movie celebrates their “Love Yourself World Tour”.

The outfit's acclaimed Map of Soul: Persona dropped in April.