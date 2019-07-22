BTS at Chicago's Soldier Field, photo by Big Hit Entertainment

BTS mania is at an all-time high, and the K-pop phenomenons keep crankin’ out new content for their ARMY. Tomorrow (July 23rd), the group will release two new concert films, BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ New York and BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Europe.

As their titles imply, the films capture a pair of sold-out concerts from BTS’ recent ‘Love Yourself’ world tour. New York chronicles the group’s October 2018 performance at Citi Field and features 32 additional minutes of behind-the-scenes content. The Europe film was primarily recorded at London’s O2 Arena, but also features a “backstage pass to each stop on their Europe tour.”



Both concert films will be available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. You can pre-order New York here and Europe here. Watch the trailers for each below.

BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ New York and BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Europe are the latest accomplishments in a truly staggering year for the Bangtan Boys. Previously in 2019, the group has debuted a mobile video game and its guest-heavy soundtrack, plus dropped one of the best records of the year (Map of the Soul: Persona). The group also plans to release another concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, in August.