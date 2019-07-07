R.I.P. Cameron Boyce, Grown Ups actor and Disney Channel star, dies at age of 20

Cameron Boyce in Grown Ups

Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star who also appeared in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups franchise, died Saturday night at the age of 20.

According to spokesperson for his family, Boyce “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”



“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family spokesperson added. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

At the age of nine, Boyce made his acting debut in the 2008 horror film Mirrors alongside Kiefer Sutherland. Two years later, he was cast to play one of the children of Adam Sandler’s character in Grown Ups. He also appeared in its sequel, 2013’s Grown Ups 2.

In an Instagram post reacting to Boyce’s death, Sandler wrote, “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”

More recently, Boyce starred in several Disney Channel productions, including the musical fantasy film series Descendants and the TV series Jessie, on which he starred for four seasons.