Cardi B asks for wig back after tossing it into audience

Cardi B taking off her wig at Wireless Festival

Cardi B got a little too amped during her performance at the UK’s Wireless Festival on Friday night. Now, she finds herself missing a wig.

As Billboard points out, while performing her new single “Press”, Cardi ripped off her wig and threw it into the audience. She later came to regret the decision, however, as she’s since taken to social media asking for the hair piece back. “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside video of her wig toss.



It seems whoever caught Cardi B’s wig has already reached out to the rapper. That said, some pieces of it have already ended up on eBay.

Caught @iamcardib’s wig at wireless and she wants it back 🤣🤣Dm me Cardi ! #wireless2019 pic.twitter.com/UFBpZhvyyN — yslnay (@naamancwrd) July 6, 2019

Of course, a *bit* of Cardi B’s wig is on eBay https://t.co/mSHtwT5oDN pic.twitter.com/yQc5AnWkRt — Ryan Hunter (@RyanHunterUK) July 6, 2019

Elsewhere during the set, Cardi B welcomed Lil Nas X to the stage to perform “Old Town Road”. Cardi features on another track from Lil Nas X’s debut 7 EP in “Rodeo”.