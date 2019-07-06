Menu
Cardi B asks for wig back after tossing it into audience

She also brought out Lil Nas X during her eventful set at Wireless Festival

on July 06, 2019, 1:35pm
Cardi B taking off her wig at Wireless Festival
Cardi B got a little too amped during her performance at the UK’s Wireless Festival on Friday night. Now, she finds herself missing a wig.

As Billboard points out, while performing her new single “Press”, Cardi ripped off her wig and threw it into the audience. She later came to regret the decision, however, as she’s since taken to social media asking for the hair piece back. “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside video of her wig toss.

It seems whoever caught Cardi B’s wig has already reached out to the rapper. That said, some pieces of it have already ended up on eBay.

Elsewhere during the set, Cardi B welcomed Lil Nas X to the stage to perform “Old Town Road”. Cardi features on another track from Lil Nas X’s debut 7 EP in “Rodeo”.

