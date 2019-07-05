Carnifex, photo by Shannon Brooke

With Carnifex less than a month away from the August 2nd release of their seventh studio album World War X, the progressive metal band have shared the title track and a video directed by vocalist Scott Ian Lewis. Stream the clip below.

Appropriate to the song’s subject matter, the video, which was shot in the barren landscapes of the Salton Sea, depicts a visceral futuristic warzone from the perspective of a soldier in combat — at least that’s how it appears. Stick around for the Twilight Zone-style twist at the end. Meanwhile, the track itself is another technical metal feast, the second offering from World War X after the lead single, “No Light Shall Save Us”.



According to Lewis, the song “displays multiple, cynical points of view on the subjects of war, death, and certain destruction. The fallout from that,” he adds in the press release, “what happens when you find yourself in a place where the only way you can move forward is with those types of emotions, and that type of violence.”

World War X was co-produced by the band and Jason Suecof, who recorded and mixed the record at AudioHammer Studio with vocal tracking by Mick Kenney at The Barracks Studio. Pre-orders for the album are available from the band here. In support of the album, Carnifex are set to headline the Summer Slaughter 2019 at the end of the month along with Cattle Decapitation, The Faceless, and more. Tickets are available here.