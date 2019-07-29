Chance the Rapper announces massive North American tour

Chance the Rapper has announced an expansive North American tour in support of his newly released debut studio album, The Big Day.
The 35-date outing kicks off September 14th at the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco. The itinerary also includes dates at the United Center in Chance’s hometown of Chicago, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and a trio of shows in Canada. As of now, the tour wraps up with a headlining appearance at the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival on November 10th.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via the rapper’s website. You’ll also be able to find tickets to all of Chance’s upcoming shows here.
Chance the Rapper 2019 Tour Dates:
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop