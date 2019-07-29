Chance the Rapper announces massive North American tour

Chance the Rapper's The Big Day Tour

Chance the Rapper has announced an expansive North American tour in support of his newly released debut studio album, The Big Day.

The 35-date outing kicks off September 14th at the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco. The itinerary also includes dates at the United Center in Chance’s hometown of Chicago, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and a trio of shows in Canada. As of now, the tour wraps up with a headlining appearance at the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival on November 10th.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via the rapper’s website. You’ll also be able to find tickets to all of Chance’s upcoming shows here.

Chance the Rapper 2019 Tour Dates:

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop