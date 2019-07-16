Alligator named Chance the Snapper caught in Chicago

Chance the Snapper and Chance the Rapper (photo by Heather Kaplan)

We’ve still yet to get our hands on Chance the Rapper’s new album, but someone finally got a hold of his alligator. A gator lovingly nicknamed Chance the Snapper had been swimming around Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon for at least a week and was finally captured on Tuesday.

Authorities believe the alligator started as someone’s pet and was likely dumped in the Lagoon once it grew too large (via The Chicago Sun Times). A member of the Chicago Herpetological Society known only as Alligator Bob was called in to catch the critter, but after laying numerous traps and utilizing the assistance of a drone, but after nearly a week of failed efforts, the big guns were called in — a Florida Man.



As The AV Club reports, Frank Robb flew in from the Sunshine State to have a go at picking up the prehistoric Snapper. Within 24 hours, he’d captured the five-foot, three-inch male alligator and presented it at a press conference.

Of course, Chance the Rapper was as tickled as anyone about Chance the Snapper:

Just landed and found out I gotta alligator — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 10, 2019

Though he will no longer stalk the waters of Humboldt Park, Chance the Snapper will find a new home at the zoo. Check out a pic of the Lil Chanogator and the press conference about his capture below.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper is set to appear on Fallon tonight, and we’d be shocked if Chance the Snapper didn’t come up in conversation. The Chicago MC’s mixtapes recently hit streaming services and received vinyl pressings, while his forthcoming full-length debut record is expected by the end of the month. Pre-orders are going on now. He’s also set to perform at a number of upcoming festivals — including iHeartRadio Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful, and Miami Beach Pop Festival — so check for tickets here.