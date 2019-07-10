Chance the Rapper has a role in The Lion King

Chance the Rapper, photo by Amy Price

As if Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King wasn’t already star-studded enough, it turns out Chance the Rapper has a role as well.

According to his Instagram post revealing the news, Chance got involved thanks to his good friend and the voice of Simba, Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover. A die-hard fan of the original 1994 animated classic, Chance was brought on “as a consultant to keep the original flavor.” He was working behind the scenes over the course of a year when director Jon Favreau asked him to contribute in a bigger way.



“One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines,” Chance writes. “It’s all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life.”

He also shared a picture of the film’s end credits, revealing that his character is called “Bush Baby.” We’ll learn exactly what that part entails and where we’ll hear Chance the Rapper’s vocals when The Lion King officially opens next Friday, July 18th. The film’s soundtrack is due out tomorrow, July 11th.

In more Lion King news, it was revealed late last night that Beyoncé, the voice of Nala, has curated a companion album called The Gift. She teased the July 18th release with her personal contribution to the collection, “Spirit”.