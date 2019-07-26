This fall, Charli XCX will drop her first album in five years, Charli. The futuristic pop star’s self-titled release is loaded with collaborations like Lizzo and Christine and the Queens, but she’s still finding time to link up with even more artists. Her latest team-up comes from Brazil, as she’s thrown in with Pabllo Vittar on her new single “Flash Pose”.

The song marks Vittar’s first-ever single in English. While Charli XCX might be more of a household name on this side of the equator, Vittar brings her own star power to the track. The 24-year-old Brazilian drag queen burst onto the scene with her 2017 debut album, Vai Passar Mal, which she followed last year with Não Para Não. She’s been nominated for a Latin Grammy and an MTV EMA, and she owns the title of the most followed drag queen in the world.



Vittar and XCX have actually collaborated before, joining forces on the Pop 2 cut “I Got It”. As for their new single, “Flash Pose” is a quintessential club anthem. With banter about selfies throughout, the track weaves between its percussive, electronic-tinged chorus and more airy and lyric interludes. Check it out for yourself below.

Charli XCX will drop her star-studded third studio album on September 13th. In addition to the aforementioned guest spots, the effort features Troye Sivan, HAIM, Sky Ferreira, Clairo, and Kim Petras, and others. She’ll support the effort with a massive world tour that kicks off in August and spans through December. Get tickets here.

Pabllo Vittar, meanwhile, will drop her next full-length, 111, later this year.

“Flash Pose” Artwork: