On Sunday, Childish Gambino played one of his final Australian concerts ever in Perth. Along with performing fan favorites and hits from across his catalog, the rapper also known as Donald Glover aka Simba used his set to shout out one of the country’s biggest musical heroes: Tame Impala.

“Do y’all f*ck with Tame Impala? I f*ck with Tame Impala,” he told the crowd in Perth, according to local publication Pile Rats. “Black people really f*ck with Tame Impala, y’all should be proud of him,” added Gambino, referencing the psych rock outfit’s mastermind Kevin Parker.



The two acts have never formally recorded together, however Gambino’s more recent music has drawn comparisons to Tame Impala’s groovier sensibilities. The pair are expected to appear at a lot of the same music festivals this summer — like Lollapalooza and Osheaga — so here’s hoping we get to hear a live collaboration at least once before the rapper hangs up his Childish Gambino moniker for good.

In addition to starring in Disney’s Lion King remake, Gambino appears on its corresponding soundtrack. Tickets to his remaining concerts can be found here.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala are on tour supporting their recent singles, “Patience” and “Borderline”, and tickets to their shows can be purchased here.

Hear a fan-made mashup of the two artists: