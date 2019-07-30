Childish Gambino covers Chris Gaines’ “Lost In You”: Watch

Childish Gambino covers Chris Gaines' "Lost in You"

Donald Glover is arguably at the peak of his power. In the last few months alone, the polymath has headlined Coachella and Bonnaroo, launched a line with adidas, and starred alongside Beyoncé in arguably the summer’s biggest film, The Lion King. Rather than take a much deserved breather, however, Glover recently ventured halfway across the world for a series of Australian tour dates. While there, he gave kudos to Tame Impala, and appeared on triple J Radio’s popular Like a Version series.

If you’re unfamiliar with Like a Version, its premise is pretty simple: a popular artist is asked to cover a song they’ve never done before, and do it live. In the case of Glover, he and his band opted for “Lost in You”, a song from Garth Brooks’ 1999 project Garth Brooks In… The Life Of Chris Gaines. An apt choice for sure, given that Glover himself performs under an alter-ego (Childish Gambino).



The result? A tender R&B version that will leave you with all sorts of feels. Watch Gambino, a.k.a. Glover cover Gaines, a.k.a. Brooks for yourself below.