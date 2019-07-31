Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin announces US tour, live scoring of Dario Argento’s Deep Red

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

Claudio Simonetti, co-founder and keyboardist of Italian progressive rock band Goblin, has announced new US tour dates.

Each performance will consist of two distinct sets: Simonetti will first lead a live scoring of Dario Argento’s 1975 giallo Deep Red before returning to the stage for a second set of classic Goblin material.



In a statement, Simonetti says, “After the great success of our 2018 US tour it is a great pleasure for me to announce our next tour in the United States and Canada with my band Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, where we will present the Dario Argento’s film Deep Red/Profondo Rosso for the first time in US, with the soundtrack played live during the screening of the film.”

“At the conclusion of the film we will also play the classics Argento and George Romero soundtracks and many more, including some excerpts from our new album which will be released at the beginning of September.”

The tour kicks off September 14th in Atlanta and runs through the middle of October. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin 2019 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

09/15 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

09/16 – Gainesville, FL @ The Hi-Dive

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/18 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/20 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theatre

09/21 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Byrd Theatre

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

09/27 – Taos, NM @ Taos New Mexico Brewery

09/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

09/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palace Theatre

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/07 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre

10/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Armour Theatre

10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Armour Theatre

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theatre

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Oriental Theatre

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club

10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Senate Theatre

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre

10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount