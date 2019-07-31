Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin announces US tour, live scoring of Dario Argento’s Deep Red

Claudio Simonetti, co-founder and keyboardist of Italian progressive rock band Goblin, has announced new US tour dates.
Each performance will consist of two distinct sets: Simonetti will first lead a live scoring of Dario Argento’s 1975 giallo Deep Red before returning to the stage for a second set of classic Goblin material.
In a statement, Simonetti says, “After the great success of our 2018 US tour it is a great pleasure for me to announce our next tour in the United States and Canada with my band Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, where we will present the Dario Argento’s film Deep Red/Profondo Rosso for the first time in US, with the soundtrack played live during the screening of the film.”
“At the conclusion of the film we will also play the classics Argento and George Romero soundtracks and many more, including some excerpts from our new album which will be released at the beginning of September.”
The tour kicks off September 14th in Atlanta and runs through the middle of October. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin 2019 Tour Dates:
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
09/15 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room
09/16 – Gainesville, FL @ The Hi-Dive
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/18 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
09/20 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theatre
09/21 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Byrd Theatre
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
09/27 – Taos, NM @ Taos New Mexico Brewery
09/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palace Theatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
10/02 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
10/04 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/07 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
10/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Armour Theatre
10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Armour Theatre
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theatre
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Oriental Theatre
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club
10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Senate Theatre
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
10/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre
10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount