CupcakKe returns with new song “Ayesha”: Stream

Chicago rapper calls out Ayesha Curry, celebrity chef and wife of Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry

on July 05, 2019, 11:33am
CupcakKe

CupcakKe is on an absolute tear this year. Along with the raunchy “Squidward Nose”, over the last few months Chicago rapper has released “Bird Box” and “Old Town Hoe”, her unapologetically lewd remix of  Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”. She returns today with another new song in “Ayesha”.

“All these bitches keep cloning me, got me feeling like Lupita in Us,” CupcakKe raps on the track. “I rock Versace robe with the low cuts/ I really wonder why they gas you hoes up/ Yeah, you rocking all that Fashion Nova/ But in reality you look like a fashion no, bruh.”

(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

In addition to mentioning Jordan Peele’s box office smash, the track directly references Ayesha Curry, celebrity chef, Instagram influencer, and wife of Golden State Warrior super star Stephen Curry. Ayesha recently was muddled in some controversy after making comments regarding the amount of attention — or lack thereof — she received compared to her NBA husband,

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'”

Hear CupcakKe’s “Ayesha” below.

CupcakKe had a similarly productive 2018 with the release of both Ephorize and Eden. The MC will be on the festival circuit all this summer, appearing at Outside Lands in San Francisco, Finland’s Flow Festival, Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles, and Lykke Li’s all-female YOLA DÍA event. Grab tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

