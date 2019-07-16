Cursive and Cloud Nothings announce co-headlining tour

Cursive, photo by JP Davis

Prolific midwestern rockers Cursive and Cloud Nothings will hit the road together this fall.

The 16-date co-headlining jaunt takes place in November and consists of dates in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and beyond.



Omaha’s Cursive released their eight full-length, Vitriola, last fall. They also have a number of upcoming headlining shows and dates opening for Against Me!. You can get tickets here.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s Cloud Nothings will share the road with Get Up Kids before hitching up with Cursive. It all comes in support of Cloud Nothings’ fifth LP, last year’s Last Building Burning, and you can get tickets here.

Cursive 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/16 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

09/17 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/18 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

09/21 – Omaha, NE @ O’Leaver’s Fest

10/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

10/19 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/21- Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

11/08 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone #

11/09 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In #

11/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

11/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits #

11/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

11/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground #

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall #

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA #

11/20 – Houston, TX @ Satellite #

11/21 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey #

11/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/23 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #

* = w/ Against Me!

# = w/ Cloud Nothings and The Appleseed Cast

Cloud Nothings 2019 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom %

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory %

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater %

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %

09/12 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall %

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts %

09/19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium %

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

11/08 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone #

11/09 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In #

11/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

11/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits #

11/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

11/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground #

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall #

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA #

11/20 – Houston, TX @ Satellite #

11/21 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey #

11/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/23 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #

% = w/ The Get Up Kids

# = w/ Cursive and The Appleseed Cast