Damien Chazelle announces Hollywood-set drama Babylon, Emma Stone to possibly star

Damien Chazelle and Emma Stone

After landing on the moon with First Man, Damien Chazelle wants to go back to Hollywood. As Deadline reports, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has polished off a new original screenplay titled Babylon, and several studios are lining up to tag along.

According to Deadline’s sources, Lionsgate, which distributed Chazelle’s Oscar-darling La La Land, is a frontrunner to win. That wouldn’t be the only reunion as Emma Stone is circling to star in the picture, which is said to be a “bold auteur piece” set in period Hollywood.



That’s clearly Chazelle’s comfort zone, and should likely get the filmmaker back in awards contention after being cruelly ignored during last year’s First Man. After all, Hollywood loves movies about Hollywood, especially when filmmakers add a little romance.

As someone who’s probably re-watched La La Land a good 24 times by now, this is all music to my ears. Here’s hoping Chazelle’s go-to composer Justin Hurwitz puts those words into action again. Guy is four for four with Chazelle when it comes to scores.

In related news, Chazelle is currently working on his new Netflix series, The Eddy, which follows a New York jazz musician opening a club in France. H’s also developing a separate series for Apple TV. Hey, gotta strike when the iron is hot, right?

That sounds like a Chazelle film in itself.