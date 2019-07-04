Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones

Barbara Marion, the youngest daughter of The Rolling Stones founder Brian Jones, believes her father was murdered and says police failed to properly investigate the circumstances surrounding to his death.

Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of Jones’ passing. On July 3rd, 1969, the 27-year-old rocker was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool. The coroner later concluded that Jones died by “misadventure” and noted that his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by past drug and alcohol abuse.



Speaking to Sky News, Marion described her father’s death as “a bit of a mystery.”

“I think he was murdered and I think the police did not investigate it the way they should have,” Marion said. “I would love to have them reopen [the case] and to get some answers.”

Theories surrounding Jones’ death have persisted throughout fan circles for decades. The most popular theory is that Jones was murdered by a construction worker named Frank Thorogood, who was the last person to see Jones alive.

Sussex Police have periodically reviewed Jones’ case over the years, but found no new evidence to suggest there was a murder.

In a statement released earlier this year, Sussex Police said, “The death of Brian Jones was investigated in 1969 and was also the subject of two reviews by Sussex Police, in 1984 and 1994.

“From time to time over the past 49 years Sussex Police have also received messages or reports from journalists and other individuals about the death. Each is considered on its individual merits and reviewed wherever appropriate.

“No such report has been received since 2010 and no new evidence has emerged to suggest that the coroner’s original verdict of ‘death by misadventure’ was incorrect. The case has not been reopened and there are no plans for that to happen.”