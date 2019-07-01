Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Dave Bautista says he’d pass on role in Fast and Furious franchise: “I’d rather do good films”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor gave a hard pass to a fan's suggestion that he join the Fast and Furious franchise

by
on July 01, 2019, 12:27pm
0 comments
Dave Bautista Fast and Furious spin-off twitter shade
Dave Bautista in Blade Runner 2049 (via Warner Bros.)

Every once in a while, someone will hit up an actor or actress on social media, pitching them on their idea for a new film. Very occasionally, the idea will take off, but more often, it’ll go ignored. However, Dave Bautista has taken a third path by shamelessly roasting a fan’s recent proposal that he should join the Fast and Furious franchise.

In mid-June, John Cena was announced for Fast and Furious 9, with longtime franchise star Dwayne Johnson likely stepping away thanks to feuding with Vin Diesel. Around that time, a Twitter user hit up Bautista, suggesting that the Guardians of the Galaxy star could potentially play the villain in a WWF-heavy spin-off with Cena and Johnson. Bautista was not having it, however, responding with a series of vomit emojis and posting “Thank you for consideration.” To ensure his passive aggression did not go unnoticed, he added as a hashtag “I’d rather do good films.”

Not that Bautista is hurting for work. Following a standout appearance in Blade Runner 2049, he has reunited with director Denis Villeneuve for the upcoming sci-fi fantasy Dune. The Avengers: Infinity War actor will also reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after Disney fired then rehired director James Gunn. But first, he’ll appear alongside Kumail Nanjiani in the buddy action comedy Stuber, in theaters later this month.

Previous Story
BABYMETAL joined by potential new members in “Pa Pa Ya!” video and Glastonbury performance: Watch
Next Story
Incubus Celebrates 20 Years of Make Yourself
No comments